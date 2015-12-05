In his latest comic, Batman tackles the hot-button issue of police brutality

Though Batman is undoubtedly a hero, the comic book character has had a testy relationship with police officers who view him as a trouble-making vigilante. Still Commissioner Gordon would always secretly rely on the “world’s greatest detective” for intel, and to do the crime fighting jobs police couldn’t.

But in the latest issue of Frank Miller’s take on the hero, Batman is tackling the current hot-button issue of police brutality. The first issue of “Dark Knight III: The Master Race” begins with a young black man running from a police cruiser. A look of terror is in the man’s eyes as he fears for his life. And just as police is about to shoot, Batman intervenes, punching the cops aiming their guns at the man.

The comic issue ends with a group of police officers beating the Caped Crusader with batons as he lies on the ground.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

