Another Justice League Superhero Will Appear In The 'Batman / Superman' Movie

When the Batman/Superman movie hits theatres in 2016, the superheroes will be joined by Wonder Woman and another DC superhero, Cyborg.

Variety reports theatre actor Ray Fisher has been cast as the Justice League superhero in the currently untitled film.

You may recognise Fisher as one of the young actors who was recently reported to be a frontrunner for the lead in “Star Wars.”

What you should know about Cyborg

Cyborg, aka Victor Stone, is half man and half machine saved by his father after an accident left him injured.

While Cyborg’s mostly known as a member of DC Comic’s “Teen Titans” which includes superheroes like Batman’s sidekick Robin, Cyborg has also been a member of the Justice League.

Cyborg’s role is thought to be a minor as Warner Bros. is expected to be working up to a “Justice League” movie to compete with Disney’s monster Marvel cinematic universe on screen.

Previously, Warner Bros. announced Jesse Eisenberg will join the cast as iconic Superman villain Lex Luthor. “Fast and Furious” actress Gal Gadot will play Wonder Woman / Diana Prince.

“Argo” screenwriter Chris Terrio is working on the screenplay based on one by David S. Goyer. Goyer previously worked on the stories for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

The “Batman / Superman” movie is currently set for a May 6, 2016 release.

