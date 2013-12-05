'Fast And Furious' Actress Gal Gadot Cast As Wonder Woman In 'Batman / Superman' Movie

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images The ‘Fast and Furious’ actress will play the Amazonian Princess in the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel.

Variety reports that “Fast and Furious” actress Gal Gadot will play Wonder Woman in the “Batman / Superman” movie.

Gadot will star alongside Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in the “Man of Steel” sequel.

The actress played a minor role in Universal’s summer blockbuster “Fast and Furious 6” with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

Last month, Variety reported Gadot was one of three actresses testing for the role of the Amazon Princess.

The “Fast and Furious” actress was reportedly up against Elodie Yung (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) and Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”).

In comic iterations of the character, Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince has had romantic ties to Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The entry of the heroine helps pave the way for an eventual Justice League film that could compete with Disney and Marvel’s already well-established “Avengers” storyline.

Wonder Woman’s path to the big screen has been notoriously difficult for Hollywood to navigate. There was a pilot in the 90s, a pilot in the 00s, and a pilot in 2011 helmed by David E. Kelly, which banked on sexing it up with Adrianne Palicki.

Even Joss Whedon couldn’t convince studio execs to give him a turn.

“I would go back in a heartbeat if I believed that anybody believed in what I was doing. The lack of enthusiasm was overwhelming,” he told Inquisitr.

A fanfic teaser earlier this year showed promise and had WW fans wanting more. Shot by Jesse V. Johnson, a stuntman turned director with some experience in action features, it cast Nina Bergman as the star-spangled hero.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Variety also speculates that other members of the DC team could make appearances in the film including the Flash.

The untitled “Batman / Superman” movie will be released July 17, 2015.

