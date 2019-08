Who would win in a fight: Batman or Superman? We asked that question to a bunch of DC Comic superfans at this year’s New York Comic Con to see if we could foretell the future of the upcoming film “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Video by Corey Protin. Reporting by Kim Renfro.

