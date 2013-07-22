Fans Went Absolutely Crazy, Screaming At The Announcement Of A Batman/Superman Movie

‘Man of Steel’ director Zack Snyder turning the mic over to actor Harry Lennix.

Warner Bros. announced its big Batman / Superman movie coming out in 2015.



For fans who couldn’t be at Comic-Con, here’s a video capturing the intensity of the crowd during the big reveal.

“Man of Steel” actor Harry Lennix took the stage to read a classic line from “The Dark Knight Returns” comic by Frank Miller from Batman addressed to Clark Kent.

There were some cheers from diehard fans who knew the line. When the Superman logo appeared on screen, many people began yelling out. However, it wasn’t until the unveiling of the Bat symbol that the entire room went absolutely haywire.

If you’re not already excited for the film, then the video will get you pumped.

Check out the video:

