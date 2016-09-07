2 of the most popular 'Batman' games are getting an overhaul for next-gen consoles and they look way better

Back in May, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced it will be re-releasing HD remastered versions of two of the “Batman: Arkham” games, “Arkham Asylum” and “Arkham City” for the PS4 and Xbox One.

If you sold your Xbox 360 or PS3 to get a next-gen console then maybe you haven’t been able to play the older “Batman: Arkham” games. Tuesday, WBIE released a first look at how the graphics for the re-mastered versions of the two games will look on the PS4. In a nutshell, they’re a vast improvement.

Keep reading to see how “Batman: Return to Arkham” will look on the PS4 versus the PS3.

The differences in the PS3 and PS4 versions of 'Batman: Arkham Asylum' are noticeable right away. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment It's much easier to tell it's raining in this scene. Just look at the two Batman costumes. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment You couldn't even tell it was raining in the PS3 version of the game here. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Wet surfaces in general look far superior on the next-gem console. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment How did I ever think that Batman on the left looked good? The remodeled Batman looks closer to his 'Arkham Knight' counterpart. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment It's like we were looking at the background in this scene underwater before. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Characters look far easier to distinguish. The men on the right are far more detailed. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Greater detail is given to locations. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Additions in shadows and lighting make a huge difference. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment It's like someone just went and cleaned up a foggy screen to show a crisp, clear background underneath. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Character colouring appears more vibrant on the PS4. You could barely tell the Joker was wearing a yellow shirt before. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment There's so much more detail in Oswald Cobblepot's face. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment The blacks in the game look much more black as well. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment You thought Batman's cape was black before? It was more like a shade of blue. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Glad to know the Dark Knight will have more bat stubble now. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Harley Quinn's ensemble now looks like it's made out of actual leather. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Much better. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment You can watch the full video below: (video provider='youtube' id='w2_q7QS15ZM' size='xlarge' align='center')

