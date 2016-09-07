2 of the most popular 'Batman' games are getting an overhaul for next-gen consoles and they look way better

Back in May, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced it will be re-releasing HD remastered versions of two of the “Batman: Arkham” games, “Arkham Asylum” and “Arkham City” for the PS4 and Xbox One.
If you sold your Xbox 360 or PS3 to get a next-gen console then maybe you haven’t been able to play the older “Batman: Arkham” games. Tuesday, WBIE released a first look at how the graphics for the re-mastered versions of the two games will look on the PS4. In a nutshell, they’re a vast improvement.
Keep reading to see how “Batman: Return to Arkham” will look on the PS4 versus the PS3.
How did I ever think that Batman on the left looked good? The remodeled Batman looks closer to his 'Arkham Knight' counterpart.
It's like someone just went and cleaned up a foggy screen to show a crisp, clear background underneath.
Character colouring appears more vibrant on the PS4. You could barely tell the Joker was wearing a yellow shirt before.
