CAUGHT ON TAPE: Batman Pulled Over By Police

Police stopped a black Lamborghini Batmobile in Montgomery County, Maryland because the car did not have real vehicle tags.



The driver, a man dressed a Batman, handed over his documents as the stunned cops snapped photos (and even broke into a song.)

The man behind the mask is Lenny B. Robinson, a Baltimore businessman who visits sick children in hospitals to boost their spirits.

On the day he was stopped, he was en route to Georgetown University Hospital. Robinson proved the ‘Batman’ plates on his car were legitimate and was not ticketed. (via Washington Post)

Watch the raw video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.