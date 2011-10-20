Now The Cast Of The Dark Knight Is Talking About Occupying Wall Street

Photo: aspen rock / Shutterstock.com

The Dark Knight Rises is still shooting in Los Angeles, but the cast and crew may be occupying Wall Street by the end of the month. In September, we reported The Dark Knight Rises will shift production to New York City on October 29, and a new report indicates that director Christopher Nolanis gearing up to shoot within the Occupy Wall Street protests.Has Nolan lost his mind? Does he need to be committed to Arkham Asylum?



Reportedly, these plans are not finalised yet, but an insider reveals that cast members have been told their New York scenes will happen at the protest sites. It appears the actual movement, which has been happening for 30 days, won’t be a part of the storyline, but director Christopher Nolan may use scenes at the rally as the backdrop for an existing plot point.

Hollywood productions, especially big-budget, A-list enhanced blockbusters, are notoriously tightly-controlled. Sets and stars are ‘handled’ and ‘managed’ and kept tight to control budgets and keep the production free from upsets and, unpredictability, generally. Hell, Hollywood makes their own weather!

We know Nolan is a great director, but how can he possibly think he can keep the Occupy Wall Street folks in-line as a ‘backdrop’ for a superhero epic?

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed The Dark Knight Rises will be shooting in New York at this month’s end, but wouldn’t elaborate on the Occupy Wall Street aspect of the production.

The casting call, which went out in September, is seeking extras to portray law enforcement or military figures, particularly those with weapons or martial arts training. Perhaps Nolan knows he’s got to use those extras to kick some Occupy Wall Street arse, lest any of the protestors decide to more emphatically vie for their 15 minutes?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.