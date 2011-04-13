Forget Spiderman, Get Ready For The $20 Million Batman Musical Debacle

Photo: AP

While Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark languishes in months of revisions at a cost of $65 million and universally bad reviews, another expensive superhero musical is in dress rehearsal in England.Batman Live will open this July in Manchester, England and then move to London.



Producer Nick Grace tells The Guardian it won’t be anything like Spiderman. But $20 million isn’t cheap.

Costs include a Batmobile designed by legendary Formula One car designer Gordon Murray, sets and costumed designed by Lady Gaga specialist Es Devlin and choreography by Anthony Van Laast, who planned the action in the latest Harry Potter movie.

