Warner Bros. just released the first trailer for its R-rated animated Batman movie

Warner Brothers just released the first full-length trailer for “Batman: The Killing Joke.” The feature-length animated film will be DC Comics’ first-ever R-rated animated movie.

It’s the long-awaited adaptation of the controversial 1988 graphic novel that takes a dark departure from traditional Batman storylines. In “The Killing Joke,” the villainous Joker commits sadistic and brutal crimes that undoubtedly earned the R-rating earned by the animated adaptation.

Fans will be pleased that veterans of the beloved “Batman: The Animated Series” returned to play key roles. Kevin Conroy provides the voice of Batman, and Mark Hamill returns as the Joker.

“The Killing Joke” is scheduled to be released on Digital HD and Blu Ray/DVD in July.

