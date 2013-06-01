Batman Called Into A Company's Earnings Call To Get Them To Invest In A New Technology To Fight Super-Villains

Dealbreaker’s Bess Levin unearthed this amazing gem from a company’s earnings call transcript.



An analyst named “Bruce Wayne” from Wayne Enterprises (a.k.a. Batman) called in to Archer Limited’s first quarter earrings call next year.

Clearly the company’s execs are not big Batman fans or else they would have picked up on the reference.

From the transcript [.PDF]:

Operator: We will now take a question from Bruce Wayne with Wayne Enterprises. Please go ahead.

Bruce Wayne – Wayne Enterprises – Analyst: Hello? Hello there.

Lars Bethuelsen – Archer Limited – SVP, M&A and IR: Hello, Bruce. We can hear you.

Bruce Wayne – Wayne Enterprises – Analyst: Hi, there. This is Bruce Wayne. I have a question for you guys. So I was wondering, given your financial situation, if you guys would be willing to invest in some technology I’m developing.

Christoph Bausch – Archer Limited – CFO: I think we will still find money if we find the right technology to invest in. I think we have a very good, on the Oil Tools side of the business, internal R&D team and so the investment is — should also be looked upon as just attracting talented engineers to continue that run.

Bruce Wayne – Wayne Enterprises – Analyst: Do you feel that you have engineers that can work my specifications, because I’m facing super-villains, so I need specific technical expertise.

Christoph Bausch – Archer Limited – CFO: I’m a little bit — there’s a big echo on the line. I’m sorry, can you repeat the question?

Bruce Wayne – Wayne Enterprises – Analyst: No, what it is is that a lot of my technology was damaged. I was obviously recently in battles with Bane, the Joker, so I just want to know if you guys can invest in some technology I’m developing.

Christoph Bausch – Archer Limited – CFO: OK, Bruce, we are currently investing currently in technology in Oil Tools and in Wireline. We have various technologies where we’ve invested over [a] couple of years and we will continue to do so going forward. Bertrand, can you move on to the next caller, please?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.