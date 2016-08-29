This incredibly detailed Batman costume just set a Guinness World Record

Batman’s foes know to fear his advanced technology. At the heart of it all is his utility belt which boasts tons of gadgets that get him out of every situation. While most cosplayers only pack rubber versions of superhero weapons, Julian Checkley made sure his costume was packing. He managed to stuff 23 functional gadgets including a bat tracker, smoke bombs, and even a grappling gun onto his batsuit. This feat earned him the Guinness World Record for the “Most functional gadgets on a cos-play suit”.

