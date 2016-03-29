You can explore the Dark Knight's Batcave from 'Batman v Superman' on Google Maps

While fans are getting hyped up for the latest superhero movie, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Warner Bros. and Google Maps have created a fun way for anyone to get an inside look at the newest version of the batcave.
The invitation to “explore Bruce Wayne’s residence and more” was announced on the movie’s official Facebook page, so naturally we had to see this for ourselves.
Scroll down for a look at Bruce Wayne’s house and superhero lair on Google Maps.
There are even fake 'reviews' of the house. One reads: 'Late at night, I always hear something that sounds like a huge motorised vehicle starting up and some nights I've even heard helicopters, but I'm sure there's nothing weird going on!'
You get a 360-view of the lake house. 'The house sits in the middle of nature,' production designer Patrick explained in production notes for the film. 'As if it's almost not there; wherever you look, you're in nature.'
'The main concept for the cave is that everything is suspended,' Tatopoulos explained. 'It's all hanging, like a bat -- there is nothing with structural support from underneath.'
Hello, bat-armour! This is part of Batman's Mech suit which he uses to square off against the Man of Steel.
Just follow this link, and use the arrows on the floor to move forward or backward throughout the house. Unfortunately you won't get a peek at Batman's bedroom or kitchen, but the Batcave should satiate your curiosity.
'Batman v Superman' is in theatres Friday, March 25, 2016.
