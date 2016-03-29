You can explore the Dark Knight's Batcave from 'Batman v Superman' on Google Maps

While fans are getting hyped up for the latest superhero movie, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Warner Bros. and Google Maps have created a fun way for anyone to get an inside look at the newest version of the batcave.

The invitation to “explore Bruce Wayne’s residence and more” was announced on the movie’s official Facebook page, so naturally we had to see this for ourselves.

Scroll down for a look at Bruce Wayne’s house and superhero lair on Google Maps.

The real-life house is located just outside Detroit (or should we say Gotham?). Warner Bros./Google Maps You can switch to satellite view for a detailed look at the property. Warner Bros./Google Maps There are even fake 'reviews' of the house. One reads: 'Late at night, I always hear something that sounds like a huge motorised vehicle starting up and some nights I've even heard helicopters, but I'm sure there's nothing weird going on!' Warner Bros./Google Maps Here's a look at the property from the street. You can't see any parts of the house. Warner Bros./Google Maps But when you click through the available photos, a 'street view' style image is there. Warner Bros./Google Maps You get a 360-view of the lake house. 'The house sits in the middle of nature,' production designer Patrick explained in production notes for the film. 'As if it's almost not there; wherever you look, you're in nature.' Warner Bros./Google Maps When you click the arrow to leave the living room ... Warner Bros./Google Maps ... you're suddenly in a dark tunnel. There's no real transition between house and Batcave. Warner Bros./Google Maps Farther down the tunnel, the Batcave appears. Warner Bros./Google Maps If you swivel the view around, you can see the sleek Batwing waiting to be taken on a spin. Warner Bros./Google Maps The Batmobile is ready for action, surrounded by Wayne's tools. Warner Bros./Google Maps You can explore the side rooms, too. Wonder what's in this one? Warner Bros./Google Maps There's one of Batman's former Robins with Joker writing all over it. Warner Bros./Google Maps 'The main concept for the cave is that everything is suspended,' Tatopoulos explained. 'It's all hanging, like a bat -- there is nothing with structural support from underneath.' Warner Bros./Google Maps All of his weapons are artfully displayed on the side walls. Warner Bros./Google Maps There are a lot of defensive weapons and you can notice a few grapple guns on the far wall. Warner Bros./Google Maps Back by the Batmobile, there is a second set of stairs leading up to a different floor. Warner Bros./Google Maps A technologically advanced lab sits up here. Warner Bros./Google Maps Hello, bat-armour! This is part of Batman's Mech suit which he uses to square off against the Man of Steel. Warner Bros./Google Maps You can get a close look at Wayne's computer station, complete with six monitors. Warner Bros./Google Maps Last but not least, a zoomed in shot of the Batmobile. This machine is a serious beast. Warner Bros./Google Maps You can check out some more close-up shots of the Batmobile, here. Head to Google Maps and explore the the Batcave for yourself. Warner Bros. Just follow this link, and use the arrows on the floor to move forward or backward throughout the house. Unfortunately you won't get a peek at Batman's bedroom or kitchen, but the Batcave should satiate your curiosity. 'Batman v Superman' is in theatres Friday, March 25, 2016.

