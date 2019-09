The first full trailer for “Batman: Arkham Origins” is out and it’s awesome.



The game is a prequel to the two previous best-selling games, “Batman: Arkham Asylum” and “Batman: Arkham City.”

If you’re excited, you’ll have to wait until the fall since it won’t hit shelves until October 25.

