There Will Be A New 'Batman: Arkham' Video Game Released This Year, Here's The First Trailer

Game Informer confirmed “Batman: Arkham Knight” will be out for next-gen consoles Xbox One and PS4 later this year. It will also be out on PC.

This time Rocksteady, who made the first two Arkham games, is back in the driver’s seat.

“Arkham Knight” will give players the chance to handle the Batmobile for the first time.

The game will be the final instalment in the “Arkham” series.

According to VGChartz Rocksteady’s last instalment , “Arkham City” sold nearly 10 million copies worldwide.

Check out the first 4-minute trailer for the game:

Here are the villains you can expect to see in the game:

Harvey Dent/Two-Face

The Penguin

Harley Quinn

If you listen closely, the voiceover at the start hints the Scarecrow may make an appearance as well.

He will.

Check out the plot synopsis from Warner Bros Games:

In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect. The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise. The addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Batman Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City.

Here are a few looks at the Dark Knight and the Batmobile:

And here’s the artwork for the game via Game Informer:

