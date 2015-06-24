The PC version of 'Batman: Arkham Knight' sounds like a disaster

“Batman: Arkham Knight” is easily the most anticipated game of the summer, the grand finale to Rocksteady Games’ critically-acclaimed “Arkham” trilogy of games. Early buzz surrounding the game was exceptionally good, and plenty of people are looking forward to playing it — unfortunately, the PC version of the game appears to be something of a disaster.

According to various news outlets the PC version of “Arkham Knight” has run into a number of performance issues, including frequent crashing and a stuttering frame rate. These issues have led to purchasers of the PC version of the game to leave a number of bad reviews on the “Arkham Knight” Steam page, as well as the prerequisite angry and frustrated tweets.

#ArkhamKnight is officially out and the PC version is currently locked at 30fps. this is 2015. how embarrassing.

— (@blkck) June 23, 2015

And even worse, if Arkham Knight even ran on PC AS INTENDED, the intended has a locked framerate of 30 FPS. Say wut?

— Squidposting Gamer (@untimelygamer) June 23, 2015

i don’t understand how they messed up the pc version of batman arkham knight so much

— Andrew Lumley (@Lumleyyy) June 23, 2015

It’s worth noting that review copies for the PC version were not provided ahead of the game’s release. Many review copies weren’t even being handed out until launch day.

“Arkham Knight” developer Rocksteady Games acknowledged the issues in a brief post on the “Arkham Knight” forums, while the game’s PC requirements were quickly updated to help mitigate the issues — although that particular change may be a day late and a dollar short for many who have already bought the game.

While there is no official reason for the “Arkham Knight” PC woes, a Game Informer report suggests that it may be due to outsourced development on the PC version of the game.

