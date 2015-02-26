The new trailer for 'Batman: Arkham Knight' makes us want to play it right now

Rocksteady released a new trailer for one of this year’s most-anticipated games “Batman: Arkham Knight,” and we cannot wait to get our hands on this.

It looks incredible.

The game was supposed to come out last year, but was delayed last June to extend development on the game.

For the first time, players will get to drive around the Caped Crusader’s Batmobile in the franchise.

It will also be the first “Arkham” game in the franchise to be rated Mature.

“Batman: Arkham Knight” will be released June 2.

