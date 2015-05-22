There's a strange new live-action trailer for the next Batman game we've been waiting years for

With only one month left until the highly-anticipated “Batman: Arkham Knight” video game is released, the hype machine is in full swing with an unusual new ad that encourages everyday people to heed the call of their marketing slogan and “be the Batman.”

It’s a weird ad, mostly because it barely features anything relevant to the actual game, and because it seems to want its perceived (read: male) audience to actually embrace vigilantism.

The live-action ad features actors playing everyday people in tough situations: an injured basketball player, a man witnessing an incident of subway harassment, a firefighter in front of a blaze, and a man accosted by muggers in a rainy alley. It then has a call to action: “Be selfless. Be determined. Be courageous. Be Feared. Be the Batman.”

In real life, it’s probably a good idea to be maybe three of those things.

