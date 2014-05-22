New 'Batman: Arkham Knight' Gameplay Trailer Shows Off The Villain

The first gameplay video from “Batman: Arkham Knight” is out and we wish we didn’t have to wait until October to play.

It. Looks. Awesome.

Not only do we hear an overture from the Scarecrow, but we also get a good look at the mysterious new villain, Arkham Knight, a new character created for the game. We also get to see a lot of the Dark Knights’ Batmobile which will be driveable for the first time.

While the previous title of the popular Batman video game was made by Warner Bros. Interactive, Rocksteady is back to deliver the final instalment of the Arkham franchise.

Here’s the game synopsis:

“Scarecrow returns to Gotham City with a scheme to unite the Rogues Gallery and destroy the Batman once and for all. As the citizens of Gotham flee and criminal gangs take control of the city, Batman evens the odds taking to the streets in the legendary Batmobile to ignite the fight that will decide the future of the city that he is sworn to protect.”

“Batman: Arkham Knight” will be released October 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s another look at the Arkham Knight:

Did you notice a nod to Oracle in the background here?

Here are a few more images of the Caped Crusader with his vehicle.

And here’s one of him soaring over Gotham.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.