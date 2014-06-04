The Next Batman Video Game Is Delayed Until 2015

Well, this is a huge bummer. “Batman: Arkham Knight,” one of the most-anticipated games of the year, won’t be coming out until next year.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released a new video from the upcoming Rocksteady game Tuesday showing off the full range of the Dark Knight’s Batmobile.

This will be the first time players will be able to drive the vehicle in the franchise.

It looks beyond cool.

Warner Bros./Batman: Arkham Knight trailer Look closely and you can see Batman in the driver’s seat.

However, the final shot of the video subtly notes the game is being delayed until 2015.

This is the first news we’ve heard about the game not coming out this year.

Previously, “Batman: Arkham Knight” was set for an October 14 release. A gameplay trailer out at the end of May teased the game was “Coming Soon” as opposed to fall 2014.

We’ve reached out for comment on the delay and will update if we hear anything.

For now, check out the video along with some stills from Warner Bros. of the upcoming game.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are some of the specs on the new Batmobile:

60mm Cannon

Vulcan gun to fight against tanks

A missile barrage with laser to target up to six bad guys at a time

Riot suppressor to “immobilize combatants with minimum long-term trauma

(Note: All of the added weapons seem to go against Batman’s no-gun stance.)

Here’s what we learned about the game:

It takes place (at one point) during Halloween.

Batman will face off against a lot of heavily weaponised ground and air vehicles.

It looks like one of the game’s villains, the Arkham Knight, who was created for the game, has an entire army at his disposal.

That may or may not include these guys.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.