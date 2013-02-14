There's Going To Be A Video Game Sequel To 'Batman: Arkham City'

Photo: Arkham City screenshot

Good news Batfans, there’s a sequel game to “Batman: Arkham City” on its way. The better news? It’s out later this year.Timer Warner confirmed yesterday that a sequel will be released to 2011’s Game of the Year sometime in 2013.



“Arkham City” sold 2 million units in its first week and shipped six million units as of February 2012 compared to the original 2009 game, “Arkham Asylum” which sold 4.3 million copies overall.

Though there’s no word on the title of the next game, Fusible found 15 domain registrations from Warner Bros.

Key words included in the domains reveal “Arkham Legend,” “Arkham Universe,” and our favourite, “Arkham Rises.”

Variety has reported the game will see the return of the Joker in a prequel revealing the villain’s first encounter with the Bat.

Last year, the final instalment of Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy earned $1.5 billion from theatres worldwide.

It’s a smart move for Warner Bros. to continue capitalising on the popular DC character with no new Batman film in sight for the studio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.