How Tim Burton's 'Batman' Paved The Way For The Modern Blockbuster

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “Batman” movie starring Michael Keaton and the 75th anniversary of the Dark Knight.

Warner Bros. is releasing a two-disc special Blu-Ray Diamond Luxe edition of the film Dec. 9. to commemorate the movie.

The new release will include a featurette “Batman: The Birth of the Modern Blockbuster,” detailing how the movie helped set the bar for future film franchises.

Warner Bros. shared an exclusive clip from the feature with Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.