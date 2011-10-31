Batman Is Taking Over Wall Street Tonight

Julia La Roche
Batman

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Wall Street was barricaded Sunday afternoon and it wasn’t to keep the Occupy Wall Streeters out.This time it was closed off because filming for the next Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises,” directed by Christopher Nolan, was taking place.

We’re told the scene being shot on Wall Street was a bank robbery scene in the building directly across from the New York Stock Exchange and Federal Hall.

Neither Christian Bale’s character Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) nor the Batmobile was in sight. 

The street, however, was filled with Gotham City SWAT trucks and police cars and there were tons of flashing red and blue lights.

The NYSE was blocked off for filming.

Here's a shot of a SWAT truck for the Gotham City Police Department.

Notice the Gotham City police licence plates.

Here's a shot of Gotham police on Wall Street.

We took this image from inside Duane Reade on Wall Street.

There's the set of the bank robbery scene.

Here's another shot of the action.

Check out the movie trailer.

