The Justice Department Released An Amazing 'Indictment' In Honour Of Batkid

Twitter/@amyhollyfield ‘The Riddler’ was ‘arrested’ thanks to Batkid.

The Department of Justice delivered a heartfelt tribute late Friday to “Batkid” — a

5-year-old named Miles who is battling Leukemia, and got to fight crime in a transformed San Francisco thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The DoJ’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California got in on San Francisco’s transformation into Gotham, issuing a mock press release announcing the arrests of villains “The Penguin” and “The Riddler.” It includes a “special thanks to a certain caped crusader who was pivotal in making this day a reality.”

“We’ve been chasing [Edward] Nigma [Riddler] and [Oswald Chesterfield] Cobblepot [Penguin] for years and just when I was about to give up hope that we would ever bring them to justice, wouldn’t you know it — Batkid shows up and saves the day,” United States Attorney Melinda Haag said in the release.

“I’ve been involved in some unbelievable cases and I’ve worked with some pretty remarkable law enforcement officers, but the bravery displayed by Batkid is off the charts. I’m absolutely certain that there is no villain this remarkable super-hero can’t defeat.”

President Barack Obama also released a message to Batkid on Vine.

The Attorney’s Office also issued a mock indictment:

Riddler & Penguin – Indictment

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.