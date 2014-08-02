The 5-Year-Old Superhero Who Saved San Francisco Will Soon Have His Own Movie

Last November, San Francisco turned into Gotham City to make the wish of 5-year-old Miles Scott come true.

Miles is a leukemia survivor, and his wish, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was to be a real-life superhero. As Batkid, he saved the city from the evil doings of The Penguin and The Riddler, and even rescued a damsel in distress.

Sounds like the makings of a movie, right?

Filmmaker Dana Nachman thinks so. She plans to bring Miles’ story to the big screen.

It’s called “Batkid Begins,” and she has started an Indiegogo campaign to help raise funds for the documentary.

“‘Batkid Begins’ follows the events leading up to the day Batkid saved San Francisco and what happens when an event goes unintentionally viral,” the campaign page says.

Mike Jutan, who played The Penguin, isn’t surprised that the story went viral.

“It was a beautiful combination of motivated people and child-like enthusiasm for a noble cause,” he tells Business Insider. “All the companies and officials donated so much time and positive energy to this, there was such a ball of good will and optimism, I’m not surprised 25,000 people showed up to experience it. Positive news is a powerful force, too, we just don’t pay attention to it as much as we should.”

But with more than 2 billion people watching, even The Penguin got some butterflies.

“I was so concerned about the messaging and making sure I represented the spirit of the day and the bigger, deeper messages of the event,” Jutan says. “But, of course … It was all for Miles, and that remained my focus on the day-of.”

Jutan, who works at Industrial Lights and Magic, the film division of Lucasfilm, was thrilled to help with the making of “Batkid Begins.” When he heard Nachman was making a movie, he jumped at the chance to lend a hand.

“I’m so excited to see what story she’s telling with all the great source material from Batkid Day,” Jutan says. “My hope is that this film is a way to continue reminding people that there is, in fact, a whole lot of beauty in the world.”

The campaign is more than halfway to its $US100,000 goal with still 19 days left to go, as of this writing. The film’s proceeds will go to the Batkid Fund, which supports San Francisco charities, according to the campaign page.

Watch the trailer for “Batkid Begins” below:

