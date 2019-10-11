We smelled 6 new Bath & Body Works candles from its fall collection and ranked them by their scent

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Our expert sniffers were in unanimous agreement about the number one pick.

Bath & Body Works creates a fall candle collection to celebrate autumn’s arrival each year.

It dropped 35 new fall scents this year. With so many options, it can be difficult to know which candle to invest your money in.

Insider decided to determine which candles in the collection have the best scent with our very own smell test.

We were all in agreement that “Flannel” – which has a mahogany, musky aroma – was the clear winner, while the sickly sweet “Blueberry Maple Pancakes” was too much of a good thing.

Every year, Bath & Body Works welcomes fall with a collection of autumn candles full of festive scents like “Leaves” and “Sweater Weather.”

It dropped 35 new candles for the 2019 season, but each candle is $US24.50 a pop – so you probably can’t invest in them all.

To find out which candles are worth the splurge, Insider decided to conduct our very own smell test with six of the candles in the collection.

Every year, Bath & Body Works releases a fall candle collection. This year’s line contained more than 30 new scents.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Bath & Body Works releases new fall scents every year.

The collection contains a variety of autumn scents, ranging from familiar options like “Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla” to more surprising aromas like “Pumpkin Pecan Waffles.”

You’d have them all in a dream world, but the three-wick candles cost $US24.50 each. So you’ll most likely have to limit yourself to one or two products from the line.

So we assembled a team of expert smellers to determine which candles were worth the investment.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Insider’s lifestyle team conducted a smell test of the Bath & Body Works candles.

I gathered three members of Insider’s lifestyle team to help me conduct the smell test: Meredith Cash, Ian Burke, and Anneta Konstantinides.

We smelled six of the candles in the collection without looking at the labels, as we didn’t want the names to sway our expectations.

We smelled “Blueberry Maple Pancakes” first, and the group quickly decided that the candle’s sweetness was too overpowering for us.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider ‘Blueberry Maple Pancakes’ offers a sweet aroma.

As you’d expect, “Blueberry Maple Pancakes” is a sweet candle. It combines the scents of wild blueberries, pancakes, maple syrup, and essential oils.

For Meredith, it conjured images of maple syrup and pie, while Ian said it reminded him of “blue raspberry candy and cold medicine.”

I caught the aromas of blueberries and pancakes, but the combination was too sweet for my taste.

Next up was “Leaves,” which had a cinnamon and vanilla base that made us think of Christmas morning.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider ‘Leaves’ combines spicy and sweet.

“Leaves” contains crisp red apple, golden nectar, warm clove spice, and essential oils.

We all picked up on the clove spice, but it also smelled a bit like vanilla to us. Anneta liked it the most, comparing it to the smell of Christmas.

“It reminds me of waking up and knowing there are presents under the tree,” she added.

I got potpourri vibes from this one, but not in a bad way.

“The Perfect Autumn” divided the group the most. Some of us caught whiffs of gingerbread, while to others it had an almost chemical-like odor.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider ‘The Perfect Autumn’ had fruity and spicy ingredients.

“The Perfect Autumn” contains both spicy and sweet ingredients, like fresh cranberry, spiced pumpkin, crisp apple, rich clove, and essential oils. The mix of different scents didn’t sit well with the team.

The spicy aroma was too strong for Meredith, and smelled like crayons and cleaning solution to Ian. The fruity aromas likewise came off as artificial to me.

Anneta gave it the most favourable review. “Would I light it every night? No. Would I light it on a holiday celebration? Yes,” she explained.

“Pumpkin Pecan Waffles” was also a miss for us. We found it mostly smelled like vanilla, despite having a myriad of sweet ingredients.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider ‘Pumpkin Pecan Waffles’ is an intensely sweet candle.

“Pumpkin Pecan Waffles” contains maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice, brown sugar, and essential oils. Much like “Blueberry Maple Pancakes,” it was just too sweet for our nostrils – particularly because of how much vanilla was in the product.

“It’s like kissing a cake,” Ian said after smelling it.

We were also disappointed because we couldn’t smell the pumpkin spice, which we were looking forward to.

But things started looking up when we got to “Sweater Weather,” and not just because of the cute name. The candle has a minty aroma that Ian compared to Irish Spring Soap.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider ‘Sweater Weather’ smelled of mint and the outdoors.

“Sweater Weather,” which contains fresh sage, juniper berry, aromatic eucalyptus, fresh woods, and essential oils, smelled like a combination of minty soap and the outdoors. The combination was a hit for the team.

It made Anneta think of expensive aftershave, while Ian was certain it was Irish Spring Soap. Meredith picked up on the outdoorsy scent, saying the candled smelled “like camping!”

I agreed with Meredith – it reminded me of a bonfire on a fall night.

We ended up saving the best for last, as the musky “Flannel” candle was everyone’s favourite by far.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider ‘Flannel’ has a musky scent.

“Flannel” offered a nice break from all the sweet candles we’d been smelling, as it contains fresh bergamot, heirloom mahogany, soft musk, and essential oils. We all loved its cologne-like aroma.

“It smells like a handsome, beautiful man. Like Don Draper at his prime,” said Anneta. Ian and Meredith agreed, comparing it to cologne.

I decided the Brawny Man could easily smell like “Flannel.”

Our bottom three candles were “Blueberry Maple Pancake,” “Pumpkin Pecan Waffles,” and “The Perfect Autumn.”

Crystal Cox/Business Insider The candles in our bottom tier had very strong scents.

When it was time to rank the candles, the products that had more complicated scent palettes came in last for us. The common denominator among these candles was that they all contained a lot of ingredients. We found their scents to be too strong and overpowering for our nostrils.

They would be great for a fall event, but I wouldn’t want to burn them all season long.

Our top tier candles had less intense aromas. “Flannel” came in number one, with “Sweater Weather” and “Leaves” rounding out the top three.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider The top tier candles were more subtle.

“Flannel” was unanimous winner, and it’s telling that it had one of the most uncomplicated scent palettes of the group.

The candle didn’t combine multiple strong aromas, so it wasn’t overpowering to us.”Leaves” and “Sweater Weather” were similarly subtle.

We thought each of these candles would be pleasant to smell throughout the season.

Stick with our top choices if you want a candle to burn throughout the season, but go for the stronger scents if you want a standout aroma for a fall party.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Bath & Body Works candles are available on their website.

You can find all of the Bath & Body Works fall candles on its website here.

