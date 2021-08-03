You can still buy retired Bath & Body Works products online. Here’s how.

Scents like Cucumber Melon and Twilight Woods are still available to buy. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Bath & Body Works frequently discontinues products to make room for new lines.

However, many discontinued products can still be purchased on the retailer’s website.

Retired products are even included in online sales and promotions.

Bath & Body Works has always offered low-cost yet high-quality beauty products.

But unfortunately for some fans, the brand constantly retires products to make room for new lines – and there’s no worse feeling than your signature scent being discontinued.

But before you mourn the loss of your favorite lotions, fragrances, and more, make sure to check the Bath & Body Works website. More than 100 retired products are still available to buy.

An almost hidden page on the store’s website is home to 110 retired products

According to the Bath & Body Works website, retired scents were brought back online in response to customer feedback.

Here’s a sample of some products you might see on the page:

Discontinued products are marked with a ‘Retired’ label on the website. Bath & Body Works

The website’s “Retired Fragrances” page doesn’t definitively state how long discontinued products will be available, but it tells customers to “keep checking back,” as new items are always being added.

The brand shared this message on its website. Bath & Body Works

The retired scents are also included in online sales, so you can add them to your cart the next time Bath & Body Works has a “Buy Three, Get Three Free” promotion.

The ‘Retired Fragrance’ page isn’t promoted on the Bath & Body Works website – but it’s not too hard to find

You’ll first want to scroll over the “Body Care” section. Then in the “Featured” column, click the “Retired Fragrance” line that’s listed on the right.

To find the retired fragrances, search through ‘ ‘Featured’ section. Bath & Body Works

Not every discontinued product is available to buy

Still, many of the brand’s most iconic scents are available. Some popular ones worth checking out include the $US13.50 ($AU18) Twilight Woods shea body cream, the $US12.50 ($AU17) Cucumber Melon shower gel, and the $US14.50 ($AU20) Paris Amour mist.

If you’re hoping to find your favorite discontinued item, you can visit the direct page on the Bath & Body Works website here.