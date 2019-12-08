Shoppers are lighting up social media over Bath & Body Works 'Candle Day,' which posters say crashed the chain's website

Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Some commenters took the time to remind shoppers to be kind to Bath & Body Works. employees.

Bath & Body Works‘ annual Candle Day sale lit up Twitter on Saturday.

Some triumphant posters showed off their fragrant purchases on social media.

Others brought up issues with the bath chain’s website or expressed disbelief at shoppers waking up early for the sale.

Bath & Body Works shoppers took to the web to shine a light on the chain’s annual Candle Day sale.

The bath and beauty chain’s website said that the sale featured $US9.50 three-wick candles. That deal has since run out online. Many stores around the country opened as early as 6 or 7 a.m. for the sale, causing some fans to burn the candle at both ends in order to get first dibs on the merchandise.

So far, posts about Bath & Body Works’ candle sale have run the gamut, featuring everything from glowing excitement over new purchases to fiery criticism of issues with the chain’s website. Bath & Body Works’ parent company L Brands didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Some posters took the time to show off their new candles.

When everyone at the bath and body works sale is looking for a specific candle but you just took the last one. #bathandbodyworks #candleday pic.twitter.com/qA7W49PS7Y — lucy (@spinachaddict) December 7, 2019

I gotta brag about my #bathandbodyworks haul just like I would post about some new shoes, right? ???? 12 candles for $90! ???? #CandleDay pic.twitter.com/zP90sLmUdi — Raquel (@ra_quel_quel) December 7, 2019

Others expressed disappointment that the price of the candles has ticked up this year.

pardon me and my first world problems but uhh why did candle day prices increase to $9.50 this year? Why can’t I stack coupons online? Why must I leave my warm bed to go fend for my favorite candles? #bathandbodyworks pic.twitter.com/3IoDC9JZRE — Dascia (@dascia_) December 7, 2019

Why is it that normally shipping when buying online is $5.99 on the candle at regular price, but 9.99 on candle day? The weight hasn't changed! #ripoff #bathandbodyworks pic.twitter.com/iqhwOoUx62 — Alynn70 (@Alynn701) December 7, 2019

#bathandbodyworks played with my emotions 1st the site crashed then shipping was 9.99… how shipping more than the candle!!! pic.twitter.com/TSubGlGtnf — Kaylen ???? (@Kaylenrice_) December 7, 2019

Others went after Bath & Body Works’ website bell, book, and candle, citing crashes and issues with overcharging.

This #bathandbodyworks candle sell online is a disaster! They’re IT/Web people should have been better prepared for this because this sale literally happens every year. There is no reason the server should be crashing. The host server should have been prepared for large capacity. — Just Call Me Rel (@DAMariposaRoja) December 7, 2019

At this rate, @bathbodyworks needs to be handing out damn free candles to everyone who’s going to wake up to 100 charges on their credit card from trying to process their order on their joke of a website. #bathandbodyworks pic.twitter.com/I9fHOWpPpn — Emily (@emi_joy88) December 7, 2019

Welp. At least nothing is selling out since literally none of us can process our orders. #bathandbodyworks pic.twitter.com/DyzkY7DfZk — Emily (@emi_joy88) December 7, 2019

Online observers also debated the validity of making the choice to travel to a Bath & Body Works before dawn to buy candles.

Y’all woke up this early to go buy candles??? #bathandbodyworks pic.twitter.com/q3ZvzaK1VX — Bobby Johnson (@JussBlaze8) December 7, 2019

You can go to tjmaxx or Ross to buy a 6 dollar candle that smells way more aromatic and will last longer than #bathandbodyworks candles and they’re 24 dollars regularly?! FOR A CANDLE?!…. girl …. a candle..and people are in line in the cold …FOR A CANDLE?! pic.twitter.com/9A3HjPsbNp — Eyeris (@irisuhh) December 7, 2019

How are y’all mad that people want to spend THEIR money on candles. No one wants to buy Walmart’s weak ass candles or go to Ross to “maybe” find the candle they want. ???? stay in your lane & stop hating from outside when you can’t get in #bathandbodyworks — MQ (@Itsjust_gio) December 7, 2019

And some commenters took the time to remind shoppers to be kind to Bath & Body Works employees amidst the holiday rush.

hi, former BBW employee here! if you're going out to candle day, please be nice to the employees at #bathandbodyworks because they already get a lot of shit from their managers for doing literally nothing wrong. Plus they're all hella overworked and not given proper breaks! — Jai (@MaximoffsMerlin) December 7, 2019

Saw #bathandbodyworks trending and had to laugh Bc I quit today on candle day haha! We love working for a company that gives 3 hour shifts, cuts your shift early, and calls you two hours before your shift starts for you not to come in! But ps, be nice to the employees today. — shannon (@shannonkardassh) December 7, 2019

