“Batch” May Be The Perfect Mobile Photo Sharing App (No, Seriously)

A few months ago Daily Booth CEO Brian Pokorny told me that most of his team was working on a second product. “What is it?” I asked, “A mobile photo sharing app?”



I was joking, because everyone and their mother seemed to launch a mobile photo sharing app in the last year or so, to the point that we groaned whenever we saw a new one.

“Yes. And it’s going to liberate the countless photos that everyone has stuck in their phones.”

“Ha ha. Seriously?”

“Yes.”

Click here to continue reading at Uncrunched…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.