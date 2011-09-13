Bat Sightings, Point Break Redux, 3D Top Gun and IMAX Aliens

Lots of news coming out of Hollywood today. Remakes, bat-sightings, 3D conversions and IMAX aliens all making the lead.



The Dark Knight Rises Batwing is Captured on Video!

Filming of The Dark Knight Rises continued in Los Angeles this weekend, with new footage of the Batwing captured in action. Gary Oldman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were also spotted interacting with the Gotham City Police. MovieWeb has 3 clips, if you want a peek.

Point Break is getting a remake.

Of course, since H’wood can’t come up with anything new or original, why not mine another so-so actioner from the ’90’s?

Financing and production company Alcon Entertainment is set to remake the classic 1991 action-thriller Point Break as a feature film for release by Warner Bros, its home studio, it was announced by Alcon co-founders and co-CEO’s Broderick Johnson and Andrew A. Kosove.

Alcon principals Broderick Johnson and Andrew A. Kosove secured rights to the project the week of the original film’s 20th anniversary from RGM Media, John McMurrick and Chris Taylor. Broderick Johnson and Andrew A. Kosove will produce along with Michael DeLuca, John Baldecchi, Chris Taylor and Kurt Wimmer, who also wrote the screenplay. RGM Media principal Devesh Chetty and investor John McMurrick, Chairman of Marloss Entertainment, will serve as Executive Producers.

The film, which takes place in the world of international extreme sports and involves an FBI undercover infiltrating a criminal ring, is being fast tracked, with the filmmakers set to take the project out to directors soon.

Point Break was released July 12th, 1991 and stars Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey, Lori Petty, John C. McGinley, James LeGros, John Philbin, Bojesse Christopher. The film is directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

Men In Black Headed for IMAX. IMAX Stock Headed UP.

IMAX Corporation and Sony Pictures Entertainment today announced that the action comedy Men in Black III will be released to IMAX theatres simultaneously with the film’s worldwide release on May 25, 2012. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, Men in Black III is the first in the franchise to be released in IMAX.

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are back in black in Men in Black III. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen, based on the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham, the film is produced Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald and executive produced by Steven Spielberg and G. Mac Brown. The film also stars Josh Brolin, Jemaine Clement, and Emma Thompson.

“Releasing a film in IMAX 3D signals an event release, and Men in Black III on Memorial Day weekend certainly qualifies in a big way. We couldn’t be more excited about how MIB 3 will look and sound in IMAX theatres,” said Rory Bruer, president of Worldwide Distribution for Sony Pictures Releasing.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) stock got a nice 4% lift today on the news.

Top Gun is on the board for a 3D conversion re-release.

Huh? I guess I don’t know anyone that’ll pay to see that in all its headache-inducing 3D goodness.

Tony Scott‘s 1986 classic Top Gun is being converted for a 3D re-release, which may hit theatres early next year. Legend3D is behind the conversion, and the company recently presented a four-minute clip of the converted movie at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam earlier today.

Paramount Pictures, which distributed Top Gun, is fronting the 3D conversion costs. Is this 3D conversion bubble indicator? Time to short Paramount parent Viacom on the news?

Top Gun was released May 16th, 1986 and stars Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, Michael Ironside, John Stockwell, Barry Tubb. The film is directed by Tony Scott.

