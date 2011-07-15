SACRE-BLEU! 11 Amazing Facts About France

The first being the one formed after the French Revolution that lasted from 1792 until Napoleon came into power and formed the first French Empire in 1804.

The current government's constitution was set up in place by Charles De Gaulle in 1958, with him as the first president of the fifth republic.

In contrast, while the US constitution has been amended since its adoption in 1787, the US acts under the same basic framework established at its founding.

Source: Encyclopedia Brittanica