'Egypt's Jon Stewart' Leaves The Country After TV Station Refuses To Air His Show

Egypt TV station stops airing of popular satire program, citing violating of its policies

CAIRO (AP) — A private Egyptian TV station has stopped the airing of the latest episode of a widely popular political satire program after it came under fire for mocking the ultranationalist, pro-mililtary fervor gripping the country.

Minutes before the program, “El-Bernameg,” was to air Friday night, CBC announced that it would not be shown because satirist Bassem Youssef and his producer violated its editorial policies.

The weekly program is pre-recorded. Last week, Youssef returned to air after a 4-month hiatus and strongly mocked the wave of popular mania for the military, including its chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, since a popularly backed coup removed Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

Supporters of the military immediately filed legal complaints against the show, and CBC distanced itself from the program’s content.

Youssef left to the Emirates Friday.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

