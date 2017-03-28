The 'Jon Stewart of Egypt' explains why satirizing Donald Trump isn't productive

Bassem Youssef is a former physician who became a satirist and comedian after the 2011 Egyptian Revolution. He rose to prominence on YouTube and later Egyptian TV, where he satirized both the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohamed Morsi. His new book is called “Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through the Arab Spring” — here he explains why he doesn’t think mocking President Trump is the best way to protest his policies.

