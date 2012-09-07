Photo: Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins has created ice cream nachos.It calls them “Waffle Chip Dippers” — waffle and brownie chips that you dip into soft serve vanilla ice cream, which is loaded with M&Ms and pieces of Snickers, reports Foodbeast.



Baskin Robbins looked to customers to figure out what type of snack food they’d like recreated as a dessert. Chips and dip won.

Here’s the explanation from ABC News:

“After surveying over 1,000 Americans, Baskin Robbins found that “one third (33%) of Americans chose chips and dip as the easiest finger food to eat – over mini sandwiches (22%) and chicken wings (20%) among other finger foods.”

And so, ice cream nachos were born.

