Kevin Love Took A Classic Photo Of The Entire US Basketball Team Napping This Morning

Nicholas Schwartz

Members of Team USA have been pulling Instagram pranks on each other over the past few days (see: sleeping Carmelo Anthony), but Kevin Love just one-upped the whole team with this photo. You can even see coach Mike Krzyzewski napping in the top-left corner.

According to Deron Williams on Twitter, Love’s photo might have been a pre-meditated plot: “@kevinlove7 swore he was going to sleep!”

Some things we should bring to your attention:

1. Russell Westbrook wearing a “MAINTAIN THE MYSTERY” hat, sunglasses, and headphones.

2. Anthony Davis’ enormous blanket.

3. LeBron’s elbow pillow.

Team USA sleeping

Photo: @kevinlove

