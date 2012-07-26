Kevin Love Took A Classic Photo Of The Entire US Basketball Team Napping This Morning

Members of Team USA have been pulling Instagram pranks on each other over the past few days (see: sleeping Carmelo Anthony), but Kevin Love just one-upped the whole team with this photo. You can even see coach Mike Krzyzewski napping in the top-left corner.
According to Deron Williams on Twitter, Love’s photo might have been a pre-meditated plot: “@kevinlove7 swore he was going to sleep!”
Some things we should bring to your attention:
1. Russell Westbrook wearing a “MAINTAIN THE MYSTERY” hat, sunglasses, and headphones.
2. Anthony Davis’ enormous blanket.
3. LeBron’s elbow pillow.
Click here to see other hilarious pictures the team has been taking >
Photo: @kevinlove
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.