Kevin Love Took A Classic Photo Of The Entire US Basketball Team Napping This Morning

Members of Team USA have been pulling Instagram pranks on each other over the past few days (see: sleeping Carmelo Anthony), but Kevin Love just one-upped the whole team with this photo. You can even see coach Mike Krzyzewski napping in the top-left corner.



According to Deron Williams on Twitter, Love’s photo might have been a pre-meditated plot: “@kevinlove7 swore he was going to sleep!”

Some things we should bring to your attention:

1. Russell Westbrook wearing a “MAINTAIN THE MYSTERY” hat, sunglasses, and headphones.

2. Anthony Davis’ enormous blanket.

3. LeBron’s elbow pillow.

Photo: @kevinlove

