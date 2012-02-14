There's Actually One Guy Who Thought Jeremy Lin Would Be 'A Star' Back In 2010

Photo: AP

Jeremy Lin’s improbable run from bench warming afterthought to overnight sensation has been well documented.Throughout this entire ordeal, the question asked by everyone has been, how was Lin able to slip through the cracks and not get noticed by NBA scouts time and time again?



Well, one little known blogger thought Lin could develop into a legitimate point guard way back in 2010.

Prior to the 2010 NBA Draft, Ed Weiland of HoopsAnalyst.com pointed out that Jeremy Lin had the best chance out of all available point guards to surprise the experts and become a productive NBA player (via ThePostGame). Note: Weiland was referring to point guards other than John Wall, who went first overall to the Washington Wizards.

Weiland ran the numbers and a couple of things about Lin’s play while at Harvard stood out:

Lin averaged 23 points per game on 63 per cent shooting against his team’s toughest competition (UConn, Georgetown, and Boston College) during his senior year

His 2-point field goal percentage of .598 and RSB40 of 9.7 (combined score of rebounds, steals and blocks per 40 minutes) put him in en elite class of college point guards that includes Steve Francis, Allen Iverson, Jason Kidd, and Gary Payton

Toward the end of his piece, Weiland states the following (emphasis ours):

After John Wall there are no sure things. Jeremy Lin might be the #2 PG available in this draft. He looks to me like a sleeper in the mould of George Hill. He appears to have the skills to become at least a usable combo guard. If he can get the passing thing down and handle the point, Jeremy Lin is a good enough player to start in the NBA and possibly star.



Of course, as the story goes, Lin went undrafted, while four other true point guards were selected on draft night.

