A Top Basketball Recruit Was Gunned Down In Harlem This Weekend

A top basketball recruit was shot and killed in a housing project in Harlem this weekend, according to the New York Post.



Tayshana Murphy was shot at around 4:10 am on Sunday morning. Murphy was trying to run away from the gunman, but didn’t make it. It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Murphy was entering her senior year of high school and was being recruited by schools like Miami, and Virginia Commonwealth.

