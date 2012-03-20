MARCH SADNESS: This Is What It Feels Like To Lose A Game In The Big Dance

March Madness.



Some argue it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s a time when Lehigh gets its shot at upsetting Duke, and when basketball fans everywhere get nothing done at work because they are too busy watching all of the games in the corner of their computer screen.

For the players, it’s the most stressful time of the year. Becoming the national champion, or even making it to the Final Four, is a once in a lifetime type experience that players pour their hearts and souls into.

And when they lose, the world comes crumbling down and grown men shed tears. We don’t blame them, we would too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.