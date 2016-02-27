The cop who played basketball with kids while responding to a complaint helped build them a new court

Gainesville police officer Bobby White is using his viral fame to help bring basketball courts to the area’s under-served neighbourhood. White got a ton of attention last month after he responded to a complaint of kids shooting hoops in the street. Instead of telling the kids to stop, he joined in the game.

Now, he’s starting a foundation to spread his message: “Hoops not crime.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

