6th-Grade Basketball Coach Loses Game, Bites Off Part Of Opposing Coach’s Ear

Timothy Lee Forbes was coaching in a basketball tournament in Springfield, MA on Friday night when, after his team was defeated, instead of engaging in the congratulatory handshake with the opposing coach, went full Mike Tyson on him, attacking his unsuspecting opponent and biting off a chunk of his ear in what was described as a “brief, but violent assault.”



Forbes, an assistant coach of a team of SIXTH GRADERS, fled the scene after leaving the opposing coach with a rather serious ear laceration, but eventually turned himself in the following Monday.

From the Hartford Courant…

Timothy Lee Forbes, 34, of 62 Catherine St., Springfield, was the assistant coach of a team playing in a tournament of sixth graders. Police were called to the Holy Name School on Alderman Street and found a man suffering from a serious ear laceration.

“The biter,” as police described him, fled before police arrived, but he turned himself in to police shortly before noon Monday. He was charged with mayhem, for biting the ear, assault and battery, and other charges. He was to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical centre where he received medical treatment, including being reunited with his missing chunk of ear. He has since been released.

