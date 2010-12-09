A Night Of Basketball At Madison Square Garden

Photo: Steve Kovach

A few members of the Business Insider family took a field trip to Madison Square Garden last night for the Jimmy V Classic doubleheader.More than one writer in our office had a rooting interest in the Syracuse-Michigan State game (results aren’t important!), but really it was just chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of basketball in the big city.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.