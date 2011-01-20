Basically, President Hu Just Told America That Trading Partners Don't Interfere Wth Each Other's Human Rights

Joe Weisenthal
Hu Jintao Barack Obama

The sharpest moment of the Hu Jintao-Barck Obama press conference came when Bloomberg’s Hans Nichols pointedly asked the Chinese President about human rights in China.

Hu acknowledged the country’s efforts to improve, but then basically said: back off.

Trading partners don’t interfere with what happens insider the borders of other countries.

Click here for the full coverage of the press conference.

