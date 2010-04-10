Basically, Investors Aren't Even Remotely Concerned About Holding Stock Over Greece's Big Weekend

All those emergency meetings and fears of a bank run aren’t scaring investors.



Dep ite it being a Friday and all, and despite the opportunity to sell for a little profit after some volatility earlier in the week, stocks are comfortably.

It’s hard not to think this is moral hazard writ large. Nobody really thinks leaders will allow anything bad to happen (no matter how much they talk), so it’s too early to jump off the train.

Though there’s still a little over an hour to go, so… who knows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.