Basically Every Analyst Thinks Potash Is Probably Heading Higher

Below is a few analyst quotes regarding BHP/Potash.



The gist: Pretty much everyone thinks Potash will probably head higher.

Citigroup

Potash Value Unlocked; Target Price to $170 on Replacement Analysis

P.J. Juvekar

18 August 2010

Potash Value Unlocked – BHP’s $130 per share bid highlights the desirability of potash assets, but surprised us with a paltry 16% premium. Given the easier takeover laws in Canada, we think BHP can buy POT, but it will have to be at a much higher price, in our view. We are raising our target price to $170 and maintain our Buy on POT.

So What’s POT Worth? – Our detailed replacement value analysis indicates a conservative $170 per share valuation. We think there is scarcity value for potash assets given a greenfield mine takes 5-7 years to complete with no cash flow during that period. So in its “Buy vs. Build” decision, BHP has resorted to buying. It is possible BHP used its proposed Jansen mine in Canada as “smoke screen” for the bid.

Raising Our Price Target – We are raising our price target to $170 per share which represents a 10% premium to POT’s replacement value. We think top shareholders are unlikely to sell their stake at the current proposed price and that BHP will have to raise its bid for POT. Maintain our Buy on POT.

UBS

PCS rejects “grossly inadequate” BHP bid

Brian MacArthur

17 August 2010

Given the current bid for PotashCorp by BHP, we note that investor sentiment toward potash is more positive and could support future pricing. Furthermore, given PotashCorp’s unique quintuple leverage, we believe it has the greatest Potash potential within the potash industry to take advantage of an improving potash market. We also note historically tier one assets, such as PotashCorp’s, have traded/sold for premium multiples.

Our $170 price target is based upon our sum-of-the-parts analysis utilising nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium multiples of 5.5x, 5.5x, and 10x (up from 9x given improving potash fundamentals) to 2011E segment EBITDA and adding a 35% premium for control of tier one assets with large optionality and adding the value of investments.

National Bank Financial

Raising price target to US$180 assuming protracted takeover battle

Hari Sambasivam

18 August 2010

Stock likely to appreciate further given POT’s features

We expect BHP’s unsolicited bid for POT to trigger a long takeover battle, and expect POT to trade higher based on a) world class potash assets with long reserve life and low cash costs; b) attractive potash industry structure; c) largest source of potash capacity expansions, that position POT to capitalise on demand recovery; d) strong presence in the phosphate and nitrogen segments; e) ongoing consolidation in the Russian potash industry (Uralkali, Silvinit) that might reduce the number of manufacturers; and f) potential for competing bids from other global mining companies (e.g., Rio Tinto, Vale). POT stock has already traded through the bid to $140 (intraday, Aug. 17).

Raising target to US$180 assuming protracted takeover battle

We have raised our price target to $180 based on a) the range provided by the EV/EBITDA and P/E based approaches (See Figure 1); and b) 60% premium to yesterday’s price, which is similar to the takeover premiums for Dofasco, Alcan and Inco (Source: PotashCorp). We derive a target of $206 based on P/E multiples, and $172 based on EV/EBITDA multiple. Upside to our estimates could come from strengthening grain prices, given the recent global production shortfalls for wheat, and the concomitant increases in potash prices. We are at present modelling conservative potash prices of US$400/tonne FOB Vancouver for 2011 (spot mid-western potash price at $390-$397/tonne).

CIBC

BHP’s Initial Offer Rejected But Expect A Higher Bid

Jacob Bout

17 August 2010

BHP’s bid for POT likely reflects its positive outlook for the potash market and potential consolidation in the Russian potash industry. BHP has indicated that its strategy when entering an industry is to be one of the top players. Acquiring POT would immediately make BHP the largest producer.

We believe that BHP will remain committed to it acquisition of POT. BHP has made known its desire to enter the potash industry and we believe there is a likelihood that it will increase its bid from its current offer of $130/share. POT’s assets are the crown jewel of the potash industry.

