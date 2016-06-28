6 basic skills any excellent manager should have

To be a successful manager means doing one thing well: creating an environment that allows your team to excel.

But the skills that are required to do that aren’t often taught, or set out explicitly in job descriptions.

That doesn’t mean that you have to go through the experience of being a bad manager before figuring out how to be an excellent one.

Weekdone.com has provided a useful infographic below, listing out the skills any excellent manager should have:

