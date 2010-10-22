18 Iconic Products That America Doesn't Make Anymore

“Buying American” used to be a popular political gesture. But these days it’s becoming impossible.Simple products like lightbulbs are not manufactured ANYWHERE in America. Even the shirt on your back is almost certainly not made in this country, unless it comes from a few craft companies.



We fear this trend will only continue.

Economists are talking more than ever about the need to offshore if American industry will survive and recover in any form.

