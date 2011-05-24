Basic Materials Stocks Just Got Hammered: Were You Hit?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Basic materials stocks got hammered in trading today, with some big names losing a significant portion of their share value.The iShares Dow Jones U.S. basic materials ETF is down 1.41% today, more than the S&P 500. Stocks in the basic materials sectors include companies that are refining raw materials.



Part of that selloff is due to new worries about a potential slowdown in China, with the country’s latest PMI reading suggesting we’re on our way.

Europe is also continuing to deteriorate, making a bad situation for some of the continent’s basic materials names, worse.

One exception was Mosaic, which was upgraded to buy by Stifel Nicolaus.

Did you get pummelled in today’s selloff?

