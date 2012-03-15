REVEALED: Syrian Dictator Bashar al-Assad Downloaded This Incredible Song On iTunes

The Guardian has just released a lot of fascinating emails from Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.



While there’s a huge amount of important stuff in there, there’s one thing that stands out above everything — Assad’s taste in music.

As he couldn’t get iTunes in Syria, al-Assad’s iTunes account was registered to an address in New York. Emails between iTunes and Assad show a an unusual side of the Syrian strongman, with artists downloaded including Chris Brown, Blake Shelton, LMFAO, Leona Lewis and New Order.

Perhaps the most obscure was a song by 1990s British duo Right Said Fred, the touching “Don’t Talk Don’t Kiss”. He did not seem to care for other songs by the duo, such as “Sexy Bum” and “I’m Too Sexy”.

Spotify users can get a taste of Assad’s tastes with a playlist we made here >

WATCH:

