Based on exit polls, people are saying they'll flee the UK

Sarah Kimmorley

Exit polls are suggesting the Conservatives might be on track to retain government in the UK General Election.

People are starting to hate it on social media already.

A BBC poll puts the Conservatives at 316 seats over Labour at 239, with the SNP 58, and the Lib-Dems at 10. Ukip has 2 so far.

Labour supporters are in a blow-up on social media. Here are some of the highlights:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.