Based on exit polls, people are saying they'll flee the UK

Exit polls are suggesting the Conservatives might be on track to retain government in the UK General Election.
People are starting to hate it on social media already.
A BBC poll puts the Conservatives at 316 seats over Labour at 239, with the SNP 58, and the Lib-Dems at 10. Ukip has 2 so far.
Labour supporters are in a blow-up on social media. Here are some of the highlights:
Just doin' some post- #ExitPolls googling. Wbu? pic.twitter.com/jwT4D893sv
— Ruari (@RuariPaton) May 7, 2015
Who wants to move to another country? Where's best? #exitpolls
— Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) May 7, 2015
Paddy Ashdown says he will 'eat his HAT' if the BBC exit poll is right http://t.co/cmCRYa9phu pic.twitter.com/sqTVLdhVxc
— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 7, 2015
Me deporting myself tomorrow if #ExitPolls is right
— Faro (@Faro_Umar) May 7, 2015
A crying child has just gone past my window. How symbolic. #ExitPolls
— Robin Hood (@Sherwode_Forest) May 7, 2015
Bye. My mum and I are off to dig ourselves out of this country with a spoon. #ExitPolls
— Hayley Barrick (@HayleyB_92) May 7, 2015
#ExitPolls Terror. Shear Terror. That's all I have to say.
— Lord Tom (@moorlandLord) May 7, 2015
Brace yourselves! #ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/pVCiQHEnGO
— Optimist LAD (@OptimistLAD) May 7, 2015
Looking at these #ExitPolls makes me feel like Harry Potter when he finds out he's a Horcrux.
— Hannah. (@HannahNicholson) May 7, 2015
Me tomorrow if the #ExitPolls are right pic.twitter.com/fdh0DsiUXI
— Amy Lauren (@amylaurenjones) May 7, 2015
I can't bear this. I AM OPENING THE VODKA AND IGNORE THIS IS HAPPENING! #ExitPolls
— Xavier de Sousa (@xavinisms) May 7, 2015
If this poll is correct may well lead to MY exit. #Hillary2016 it is. #ExitPolls
— Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) May 7, 2015
Voters, you had ONE job! #GE2015 #exitpolls pic.twitter.com/VqliXGD1Bb
— Stéphanie Bosset (@39_stephs) May 7, 2015
if the #ExitPolls are true, this will be my last tweet. i'm flying to mars. you've all been such joys in my life, god bless u all xx
— beth ☯ (@bethha_) May 7, 2015
I'm gonna need more beer #ExitPolls
— albert jönssen (@albertjonssen) May 7, 2015
This is the moment when you start to feel the need to start a resistance movement/rebel army. #GE2015 #ExitPolls
— David Southwell (@cultauthor) May 7, 2015
#ExitPolls For those of us wanting to emigrate tomorrow, here's a link for a one way flight to Norway… https://t.co/qKXIT93PBU
— John Vivian (@jtothevizzle) May 7, 2015
I'm going to start drinking now. I may not stop for the next five years. #exitpolls
— Gnarlybole (@gnarlybole) May 7, 2015
Wtf – thinking of booking plane ticket abroad #GE2015 #ExitPolls https://t.co/3PXDB6tSUD
— Anita Sethi (@anitasethi) May 7, 2015
Hoping being torn between the only decent two hasn't backfired on us all!!! Oh god! #hopetheexitpollsarewrong #exitpolls – how depressing
— Jeni Chan (@Pokerhontas75) May 7, 2015
Please be wrong please be wrong please be wrong #exitpolls
— ©GC (@drumzofthesouth) May 7, 2015
The site of tonight's #ExitPolls is making finishing this bottle very appealing… #Rum pic.twitter.com/cmPZg1k25N
— Simon Long (@slong5) May 7, 2015
Traditional medicine for the broken-hearted #exitpolls pic.twitter.com/jkDODLWzIT
— Harriet MacMillan (@harrietta3) May 7, 2015
If those #ExitPolls are correct, which country is the best place to live in?
— Nick Woodward (@nickwoody89) May 7, 2015
Welcome back to the tummy butterflies I haven't felt since the referendum. #ExitPolls
— Catriona Innes (@catreeowner) May 7, 2015
#ExitPolls more like #NoExit(FromTheTories)Polls.
AH AHHAHAHA HA AH… AHAHAH… AHAH… AH…
https://t.co/HNcC8G8tdm
— Allen (@Forgetful_Heart) May 7, 2015
