Rooms In One Of The World's Weirdest Hostels Are Made From Camping Trailers [PHOTOS]

Paul Szoldra
RTX140IIREUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Welcome to Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world’s first hostel that uses camping trailers for the rooms.

Depending on how you look at it, this could be the weirdest or the coolest thing ever.

Built inside a former warehouse in Bonn, Germany, the hostel features 15 caravans, two night sleepers, and two Airstreams on the site of its “indoor campground.”

Prices range from $US32 to $US101 per night, according to Yahoo.

It opened just last month, but it already has some pretty glowing reviews. “The most amazing hostel ever!!!,” wrote one customer on HostelWorld. “Worth going to Bonn just to stay here!”

The 1600 square meter facility looks like any other warehouse.

Until you walk inside and see the 'rooms.'

The idea for the hostel is from 44-year-old Michael Schloesser, a German hotelier.

Inside, there are 120 beds across the various caravans and trailers.

Some can be very small and inexpensive ...

... while others can be pretty roomy.

Rooms are set up in a circle and it looks like your typical campground.

Trailers are inspired by mid-century Americana and have names like 'Flower Power' ...

... 'Nautilus' (pictured), 'Space Shuttle,' 'Safari,' and others.

The interiors keep with the theme of the trailer ...

... And guests get free WiFi, linen, towels, and breakfast with their stay.

Chairs are set up outside most ...

Because it's always nice to hang out in the front yard.

You've seen one of the world's weirdest hotels ...

Now check out 13 exotic hotels for the trip of a lifetime >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.